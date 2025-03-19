Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 8,342 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 10,415 shares.The stock last traded at $34.60 and had previously closed at $34.18.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEN. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kenon by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,782,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,868,000 after buying an additional 88,762 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kenon by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 759,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,370,000 after acquiring an additional 15,249 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Kenon by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 425,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,214,000 after purchasing an additional 43,694 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Kenon by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 267,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,972,000 after acquiring an additional 15,677 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Kenon by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 206,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705 shares in the last quarter. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

