Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) vs. Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW) Critical Survey

Bowhead Specialty and Kingstone Companies are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bowhead Specialty and Kingstone Companies”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bowhead Specialty $425.59 million 2.81 N/A N/A N/A Kingstone Companies $149.65 million 1.24 -$6.17 million $1.44 10.47

Bowhead Specialty has higher revenue and earnings than Kingstone Companies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

14.9% of Kingstone Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.2% of Kingstone Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Bowhead Specialty and Kingstone Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bowhead Specialty 0 2 3 0 2.60 Kingstone Companies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bowhead Specialty currently has a consensus price target of $33.60, indicating a potential downside of 8.23%. Kingstone Companies has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential downside of 56.88%. Given Bowhead Specialty’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bowhead Specialty is more favorable than Kingstone Companies.

Profitability

This table compares Bowhead Specialty and Kingstone Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bowhead Specialty N/A N/A N/A Kingstone Companies 10.60% 32.55% 4.27%

Summary

Kingstone Companies beats Bowhead Specialty on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bowhead Specialty

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments. The company distributes its products through distribution partners in wholesale and retail markets. Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. was formerly known as Bowhead Holdings Inc. and changed its name to Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. in March 2024. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Bowhead Insurance Holdings LP.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc., through its subsidiary, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. The company also provides for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies. In addition, it offers reinsurance products. The company underwrites its products through retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was formerly known as DCAP Group, Inc. and changed its name to Kingstone Companies, Inc. in July 2009. Kingstone Companies, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, New York.

