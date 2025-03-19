Mind Gym (LON:MIND) Stock Price Down 6.4% – Here’s Why

Mind Gym plc (LON:MIND – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 22 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 22 ($0.29). 6 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 8,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.50 ($0.31).

Mind Gym Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 22.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 21.45. The stock has a market cap of £22.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.11.

About Mind Gym

Mind Gym plc operates as a behavioural science company in the United Kingdom, Singapore, the United States, and Canada. The company offers research, strategic advice, management and employee development, employee communication, digital products, and related services. It also provides various solutions for performance management; management development; leadership development; diversity, equity, and inclusion; onboarding; personal effectiveness; respect; customer services; change; and ethics.

