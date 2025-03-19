Mystic Asset Management Inc. Makes New $275,000 Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGK. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Amara Financial LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,750,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 54,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 566,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

MGK stock opened at $310.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $266.99 and a 52-week high of $358.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.21.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

