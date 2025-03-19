National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Sold by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP cut its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 54.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,286 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NFG opened at $77.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $51.36 and a 12-month high of $77.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -555.25 and a beta of 0.57.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.22. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 15.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,471.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Argus raised shares of National Fuel Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFG

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.