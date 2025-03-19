Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 393,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,290 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $53,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $115,193,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,148,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,186,000 after purchasing an additional 539,936 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 820,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,025,000 after purchasing an additional 485,894 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 207.8% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 261,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 176,599 shares during the period. Finally, Braidwell LP lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 917,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,734,000 after purchasing an additional 158,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Down 1.6 %

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $109.70 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.18 and a 52-week high of $157.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.47.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 14.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, February 21st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

In related news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.87, for a total value of $196,132.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,944.47. This represents a 3.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.10, for a total transaction of $37,563.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,216.70. This represents a 9.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 233,178 shares of company stock valued at $33,906,594. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on NBIX. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $185.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.24.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

