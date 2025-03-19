Next Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Next Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $435,786,000. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 884.0% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,752,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $395,866,000 after buying an additional 1,574,376 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Honeywell International by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,826,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,684,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,479 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 411.8% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,265,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $285,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,099 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,994,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $675,986,000 after acquiring an additional 677,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International
In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. This trade represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Report on Honeywell International
Honeywell International Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of HON opened at $209.74 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.75 and a 12-month high of $242.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $136.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.60 and its 200 day moving average is $216.61.
Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Honeywell International Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.89%.
Honeywell International Profile
Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Honeywell International
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- 3 Must-Own Stocks to Build Wealth This Decade
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Advanced Micro Devices Eyes AI Market Growth—Is AMD a Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.