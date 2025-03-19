Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.63.

OOMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ooma from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ooma from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Ooma from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Ooma from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Ooma Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ooma

OOMA opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average of $13.39. The company has a market capitalization of $371.12 million, a P/E ratio of -37.15 and a beta of 0.99. Ooma has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ooma during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Ooma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Ooma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ooma during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Ooma during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

