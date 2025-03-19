PDS Planning Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

PDS Planning Inc raised its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 17,496.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,516,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501,828 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,704,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,088,000 after buying an additional 195,813 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,585,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 19.1% during the third quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP now owns 1,467,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,851,000 after acquiring an additional 235,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 111.8% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,345,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,957,000 after acquiring an additional 710,333 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BBWI shares. Citigroup raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Bath & Body Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.06.

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $29.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.10 and its 200 day moving average is $33.99. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $52.99.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 44.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.