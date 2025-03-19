PDS Planning Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Worthington Enterprises were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Worthington Enterprises by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,770,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,032,000 after buying an additional 156,762 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 813,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,739,000 after purchasing an additional 25,824 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 533,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,390,000 after purchasing an additional 39,996 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 414,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,627,000 after buying an additional 14,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 187.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 202,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,114,000 after buying an additional 132,040 shares in the last quarter. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Worthington Enterprises alerts:

Worthington Enterprises Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Worthington Enterprises stock opened at $40.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.88 and a 1 year high of $69.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Worthington Enterprises ( NYSE:WOR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $274.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Worthington Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Worthington Enterprises to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Worthington Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Worthington Enterprises

Worthington Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.