PDS Planning Inc Has $390,000 Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

PDS Planning Inc lowered its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 79,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 19,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 78,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after buying an additional 7,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montis Financial LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 1.4 %

CP opened at $74.27 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $90.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $69.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.08.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. Analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1318 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 17.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.45.

View Our Latest Research Report on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.