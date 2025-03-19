PDS Planning Inc Has $560,000 Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

PDS Planning Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Elevance Health by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Elevance Health by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Elevance Health by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Elevance Health by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $436.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $99.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.86. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $362.21 and a 12-month high of $567.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $397.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $427.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.30, for a total value of $1,388,635.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,970.80. This trade represents a 25.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total transaction of $183,902.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,847 shares in the company, valued at $766,745.11. This trade represents a 19.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELV has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Argus upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $520.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $483.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $519.81.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

