Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA) Stake Boosted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,827 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.07% of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf worth $11,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 344.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 775,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,708,000 after acquiring an additional 600,923 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 740,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,897,000 after acquiring an additional 330,519 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 466.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 447,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,913,000 after acquiring an additional 368,485 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 1,516.4% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 409,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,990,000 after acquiring an additional 384,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf in the third quarter worth $14,687,000.

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PAAA opened at $51.24 on Wednesday. Pgim Aaa Clo Etf has a 1 year low of $50.69 and a 1 year high of $51.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.25.

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Profile

The PGIM AAA CLO ETF (PAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds USD-denominated collateralized loan obligations with AAA credit rating. Securities are selected using both top-down analysis and bottom-up research.

