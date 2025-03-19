Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Has $3.21 Million Holdings in ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,612,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168,040 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in ADC Therapeutics were worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADCT. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 9,483 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $41,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 14,848 shares during the period. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADCT stock opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.32. The stock has a market cap of $170.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.51. ADC Therapeutics SA has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $5.38.

ADCT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ADC Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

ADC Therapeutics SA focuses on advancing its proprietary antibody drug conjugate (ADC) technology platform to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product is ZYNLONTA, a CD19-directed ADC, received accelerated approval from the U.S.

