Primecap Management Co. CA Decreases Stock Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,904,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 166,290 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $37,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MXL. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,123,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,707,000 after buying an additional 198,791 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,152,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,268,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,098,000 after buying an additional 115,867 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 339.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,250,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,740,000 after buying an additional 966,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,089,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,770,000 after buying an additional 291,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MXL stock opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.44. MaxLinear, Inc. has a one year low of $11.08 and a one year high of $26.59.

MaxLinear ( NASDAQ:MXL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.14). MaxLinear had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 68.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MXL shares. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

