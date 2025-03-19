Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 270,314 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,958,786 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 270,314 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $112,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,409,395 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,965,717,000 after buying an additional 1,392,494 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,891,058 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,436,455,000 after purchasing an additional 529,099 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 9.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,310,294 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,348,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,187 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 21,580,960 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $857,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountaineer Partners Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4,767.8% during the third quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 11,933,126 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $595,702,000 after purchasing an additional 11,687,982 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

NYSE FCX opened at $39.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.01. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.98 and a 52-week high of $55.24. The company has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FCX

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.