Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,616 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $23,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSA. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 732.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,543,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,493 shares during the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 389.9% in the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,463,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,630 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,025,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,828,763,000 after acquiring an additional 869,066 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Public Storage by 57.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,113,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,278,000 after purchasing an additional 405,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in Public Storage by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 779,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,426,000 after acquiring an additional 273,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PSA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Public Storage from $342.00 to $329.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $333.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $354.00 price objective (down from $361.00) on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $316.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $298.00 to $299.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.38.

Public Storage Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $298.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.73. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $256.31 and a 52-week high of $369.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $299.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.86.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.89%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

