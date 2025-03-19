Pure Energy Minerals (CVE:PE) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Pure Energy Minerals Limited (CVE:PE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 29500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.
Pure Energy Minerals Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 0.89.
Pure Energy Minerals Company Profile
Pure Energy Minerals Limited acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pure Energy Minerals Limited in October 2012.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pure Energy Minerals
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Retail Sales Data Signals a Surge: The E-Commerce Stock Picks
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Qualcomm’s Low PE Ratio Makes It A Seriously Attractive Stock
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Dollar General Stock Jumps—Will Its Turnaround Plan Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Pure Energy Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Energy Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.