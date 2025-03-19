Recharge Resources (OTC:SLLTF) Trading 15.4% Higher – Here’s Why

Recharge Resources Ltd. (OTC:SLLTF – Get Free Report) was up 15.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 3,036 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 549,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Recharge Resources Stock Up 15.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09.

About Recharge Resources

Recharge Resources Ltd., a resource exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties in Canada. It has an option to acquire a 100% interest in Brussels Creek property comprises 17 claims covering 1350.43 hectares located in the Kamloops Mining District, British Columbia. The company also holds a 100% interest in the Pinchi Lake nickel project covering an area of 3,170.47 hectares located in central British Columbia.

