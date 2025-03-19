Regal Partners Limited (ASX:RPL) Insider Sells A$127,956.20 in Stock

Regal Partners Limited (ASX:RPL – Get Free Report) insider Brendan O’Connor sold 45,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.84 ($1.81), for a total value of A$127,956.20 ($81,500.76).
Brendan O’Connor also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 14th, Brendan O’Connor sold 490,252 shares of Regal Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.84 ($1.81), for a total value of A$1,392,315.68 ($886,825.27).
Regal Partners Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 2.08.
Regal Partners Increases Dividend
Regal Partners Company Profile
Regal Partners Limited is a privately owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm invests in the public equity and hedging markets across the globe with a focus on Australia. It employs market neutral and absolute return strategies to make its investments. The firm also employs fundamental analysis along with bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolios.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Regal Partners
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Must-Own Stocks to Build Wealth This Decade
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Advanced Micro Devices Eyes AI Market Growth—Is AMD a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Regal Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.