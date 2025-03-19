Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) is WIM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Ltd’s 7th Largest Position

WIM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 65.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,750 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation makes up about 3.9% of WIM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. WIM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $11,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 455.6% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROK opened at $258.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $281.24 and its 200 day moving average is $278.68. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $242.81 and a fifty-two week high of $308.70.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.26%.

In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.14, for a total value of $145,070.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,716.70. The trade was a 20.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 895 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $245,874.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,198 shares in the company, valued at $329,114.56. This trade represents a 42.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,298. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $315.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $257.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.68.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

