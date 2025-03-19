RZcoin (RZ) Trading Up 3.4% Over Last 7 Days

RZcoin (RZ) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. Over the last week, RZcoin has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One RZcoin token can now be purchased for $23.25 or 0.00027853 BTC on popular exchanges. RZcoin has a market capitalization of $644.09 million and $13,974.27 worth of RZcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RZcoin alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83,392.61 or 0.99892281 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82,960.79 or 0.99393503 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About RZcoin

RZcoin was first traded on October 12th, 2024. RZcoin’s total supply is 98,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,700,000 tokens. The Reddit community for RZcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rzcoinsupport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RZcoin’s official website is coin.rz.game. RZcoin’s official message board is coin.rz.game/blog. RZcoin’s official Twitter account is @rz_coin.

Buying and Selling RZcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “RZcoin (RZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. RZcoin has a current supply of 98,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of RZcoin is 23.22377914 USD and is down -0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $6,333.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coin.rz.game.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RZcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RZcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RZcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RZcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RZcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.