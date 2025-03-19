Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA) Short Interest Update

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the February 13th total of 39,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 22.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Stock Up 1.0 %

SABA stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.82. The company had a trading volume of 84,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,392. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.82. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $9.43.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Announces Dividend

About Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

