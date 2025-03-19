Saiph Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Saiph Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Saiph Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 82,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 38,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,283,000 after acquiring an additional 12,513 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,942,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ISRG. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Bernstein Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $674.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $611.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total value of $2,626,191.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at $6,955,015. This trade represents a 27.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 8,900 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.07, for a total transaction of $4,317,123.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,793,033.06. This trade represents a 60.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,754 shares of company stock worth $17,691,621 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG opened at $483.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $565.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $531.90. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $364.17 and a fifty-two week high of $616.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.50, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

