Saiph Capital LLC Invests $244,000 in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Saiph Capital LLC bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 36.3% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRX. Evercore ISI upgraded Brixmor Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $31.75 to $31.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.56.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BRX opened at $26.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.62. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.80 and a 52-week high of $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.59.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.31. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 26.40%. Analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 103.60%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.