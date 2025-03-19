Saiph Capital LLC Invests $244,000 in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Saiph Capital LLC bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 36.3% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRX. Evercore ISI upgraded Brixmor Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $31.75 to $31.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.56.
Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance
NYSE:BRX opened at $26.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.62. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.80 and a 52-week high of $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.59.
Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.31. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 26.40%. Analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.
Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 103.60%.
Brixmor Property Group Company Profile
Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
