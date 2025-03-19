Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for LYV

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Live Nation Entertainment in a research note issued on Monday, March 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Live Nation Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $1.49. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 139.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.27.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $119.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.15. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1 year low of $86.81 and a 1 year high of $157.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of 43.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $31,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 63,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total transaction of $9,811,334.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,346 shares in the company, valued at $30,356,768.40. The trade was a 24.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.24, for a total value of $624,333.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,058.76. This trade represents a 32.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,702 shares of company stock valued at $10,497,143 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

