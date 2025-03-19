Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 538 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 804,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,877,000 after purchasing an additional 47,294 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,876,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,728,000 after acquiring an additional 11,671 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 113,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Finally, Key Colony Management LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $6,350,000. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $27.56 on Wednesday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $45.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.60 and a 200 day moving average of $37.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.20. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.