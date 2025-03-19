Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $381,000 Position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 69.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,082 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 156.7% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 5,681,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468,198 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,702,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 1,080,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,841,000 after buying an additional 666,785 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 135.4% during the fourth quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,043,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,024,000 after buying an additional 600,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,253,000.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHI opened at $22.35 on Wednesday. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $23.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.44.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

