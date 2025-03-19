Short Interest in Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL) Increases By 26.4%

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the February 13th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 299,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Cardiol Therapeutics Stock Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ:CRDL opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.95. Cardiol Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $3.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRDL. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 307,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 34,385 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 24th. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on Cardiol Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, RODMAN&RENSHAW raised Cardiol Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardiol Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of heart diseases. Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis.

