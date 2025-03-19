Short Interest in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Rises By 30.0%

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the February 13th total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 823,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Definitive Healthcare

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 36.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,053,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,813 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $512,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 12,946 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 318.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 62,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 431.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 180,323 shares during the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DH shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens started coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.35.

Definitive Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of DH stock opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $312.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.51. Definitive Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 142.38% and a positive return on equity of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $62.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

