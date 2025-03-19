Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Shares Sold by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) by 82.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,115 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi raised its stake in Shutterstock by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Shutterstock by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,400,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 351,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,659,000 after purchasing an additional 30,309 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on SSTK. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shutterstock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Shutterstock Price Performance

NYSE SSTK opened at $19.33 on Wednesday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.63 and a 12 month high of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.57 million, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.20.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $250.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.16 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 20.39%. Shutterstock’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shutterstock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. This is a boost from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.69%.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

