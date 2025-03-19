Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.13 and last traded at $19.50, with a volume of 327926 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Shutterstock Trading Down 1.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $674.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $250.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.16 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shutterstock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shutterstock

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSTK. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 167.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Featured Articles

