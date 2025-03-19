Signaturefd LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Copart by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 159,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,137,000 after buying an additional 19,831 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its stake in shares of Copart by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 57,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. GWN Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at $565,000. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 235,480 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total transaction of $13,384,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 50,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total value of $2,883,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 315,480 shares of company stock valued at $18,007,983. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Copart Price Performance

CPRT stock opened at $52.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.02. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $48.05 and a one year high of $64.38. The stock has a market cap of $51.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.30.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.