Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases Shares of 17,721 Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANRO. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Alto Neuroscience by 80.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 832,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,521,000 after purchasing an additional 370,612 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alto Neuroscience by 182.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 120,779 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Alto Neuroscience by 84.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 30,135 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Alto Neuroscience by 1.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,033,000 after purchasing an additional 32,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Alto Neuroscience by 619.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter.
Alto Neuroscience Stock Performance
Shares of ANRO stock opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.10 and a quick ratio of 13.09. Alto Neuroscience, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $18.35.
About Alto Neuroscience
Alto Neuroscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising ALTO-100, which is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD); and which is in phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Alto Neuroscience
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 3 Must-Own Stocks to Build Wealth This Decade
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Advanced Micro Devices Eyes AI Market Growth—Is AMD a Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Alto Neuroscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Neuroscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.