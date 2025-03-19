SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 196,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,788 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $11,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRE. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 98.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Etfidea LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 25.8% during the third quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 9,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter valued at $11,377,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 82,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KRE opened at $56.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $45.46 and a one year high of $70.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.49 and its 200-day moving average is $60.94.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

