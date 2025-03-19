Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target Raised to $82.00

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Mizuho from $76.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.31% from the company’s previous close.

SR has been the subject of several other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Spire to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Spire from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Spire from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Spire from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Spire from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spire presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

NYSE:SR opened at $76.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.97. Spire has a 52 week low of $57.27 and a 52 week high of $78.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.08). Spire had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that Spire will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spire by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,244,000 after buying an additional 71,798 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,067,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire during the 3rd quarter worth about $790,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Spire by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 805,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,231,000 after buying an additional 36,214 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Spire by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

