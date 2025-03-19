Stokes Family Office LLC Buys 269 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 44,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, one8zero8 LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 16.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
British American Tobacco Stock Performance
NYSE BTI opened at $41.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.09 and its 200-day moving average is $37.50. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $42.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $85.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.50.
British American Tobacco Announces Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.
British American Tobacco Profile
British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.
