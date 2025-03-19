Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNS) Chairman Leonard M. Tannenbaum Purchases 50,000 Shares

Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNS – Get Free Report) Chairman Leonard M. Tannenbaum bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.03 per share, for a total transaction of $551,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 2,543,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,052,477.67. This trade represents a 2.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sunrise Realty Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ SUNS opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.56. Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $15.74.

Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Sunrise Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.71%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Sunrise Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. B. Riley started coverage on Sunrise Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Sunrise Realty Trust from $12.75 to $12.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunrise Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Sunrise Realty Trust by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sunrise Realty Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Sunrise Realty Trust by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Sunrise Realty Trust by 353.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Sunrise Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $137,000.

About Sunrise Realty Trust

Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc engages in commercial real estate (CRE) lending business. It focuses on originating CRE debt investments and providing capital to borrowers and sponsors with transitional business plans collateralized by CRE assets. The company intends to create a diversified investment portfolio, targeting investments in senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, whole loans, B-notes, CMBS, and debt-like preferred equity securities across CRE asset classes.

