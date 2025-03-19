Swiss National Bank Buys 1,200 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,425 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in AAON were worth $15,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of AAON by 521.6% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AAON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of AAON by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in AAON in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

AAON Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON opened at $79.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.34. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.52 and a 1 year high of $144.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

AAON Increases Dividend

AAON declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $30.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This is an increase from AAON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is 19.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Raymond Stewart purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.86 per share, for a total transaction of $80,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,580. This trade represents a 50.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on AAON. StockNews.com lowered shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on AAON from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on AAON from $155.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, CJS Securities raised AAON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

AAON Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

