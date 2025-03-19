Swiss National Bank Grows Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 179,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $20,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 146,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,951,000 after purchasing an additional 18,404 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 500.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $98.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.70 and a 52 week high of $136.31.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $746.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.16 million. As a group, analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BWXT shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on BWX Technologies from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on BWX Technologies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BWX Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BWX Technologies news, SVP Ronald Owen Whitford, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $209,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,127.68. This represents a 16.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 45,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $4,900,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,436,613.20. This trade represents a 17.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,625 shares of company stock worth $5,734,145. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.