Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 337,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $18,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 45.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Webster Financial from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Webster Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

Insider Activity at Webster Financial

In related news, Director Laurence C. Morse sold 13,217 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total value of $780,728.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,988.56. This trade represents a 41.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total value of $459,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,063,228.93. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Webster Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $50.90 on Wednesday. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $39.34 and a twelve month high of $63.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.08. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is presently 36.61%.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

