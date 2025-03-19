Swiss National Bank Has $18.28 Million Stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 197,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $18,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EHC. StockNews.com raised Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.67.

Encompass Health Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE EHC opened at $97.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.92. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $76.11 and a 1-year high of $104.55.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 8.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 15.25%.

Insider Transactions at Encompass Health

In other news, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 5,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $495,578.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,129.56. The trade was a 6.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Encompass Health Profile

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.