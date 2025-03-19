Swiss National Bank Increases Holdings in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $19,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Core & Main by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Core & Main by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Core & Main by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Core & Main by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Core & Main by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Price Performance

Shares of CNM opened at $47.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Core & Main, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.22 and a 1-year high of $62.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Core & Main

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Core & Main news, EVP John R. Schaller sold 21,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $1,023,859.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,282.64. This represents a 57.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $2,524,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,106.83. The trade was a 86.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 184,294 shares of company stock valued at $9,383,685. 3.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CNM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Core & Main from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Core & Main from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Core & Main from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Core & Main presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

Core & Main Profile

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

