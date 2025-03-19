Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 144,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $16,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,530,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,723,000 after acquiring an additional 650,052 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 854,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,678,000 after buying an additional 358,271 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 8.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,541,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $399,452,000 after buying an additional 206,105 shares during the period. Fernbridge Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 108.2% during the third quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 253,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,848,000 after buying an additional 131,781 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 738,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,399,000 after buying an additional 129,252 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $109.73 on Wednesday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.90 and a 1-year high of $184.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.07.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 35.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on WMS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.25.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

See Also

