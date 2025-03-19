Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $16,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 1,003.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter.

In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.95, for a total value of $919,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,776,379.60. This represents a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.89, for a total transaction of $145,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,523.92. The trade was a 5.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,963,031 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RBC stock opened at $334.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $340.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.93, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.72. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $241.43 and a twelve month high of $372.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RBC shares. Bank of America lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $351.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RBC Bearings presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.20.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

