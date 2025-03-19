Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 124,976 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,175,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 124,976 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in CF Industries were worth $100,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in CF Industries by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 422.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In other news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 1,500 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,928,670. This trade represents a 1.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 8,889 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $844,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,745. This trade represents a 35.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,955 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Trading Down 1.8 %

CF stock opened at $76.37 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.26. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.13 and a fifty-two week high of $98.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. CF Industries had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 29.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on CF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CF Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays cut their price target on CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America raised CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CF Industries in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.86.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

