Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $4,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $468,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,910 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $344.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $363.30 and a 200 day moving average of $380.04. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $286.32 and a 12 month high of $422.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 2,754 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.34, for a total value of $984,114.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,515,142.46. This trade represents a 2.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 876 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.42, for a total value of $313,099.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,818,050.22. The trade was a 1.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,234 shares of company stock worth $2,588,102. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Melius downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Northcoast Research started coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $387.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $413.69.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

