Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Purchases 442 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,720 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 35.7% in the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 95 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $383.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $410.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $420.28. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $376.91 and a one year high of $468.35.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MSFT. DA Davidson raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Microsoft from $525.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.43.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

