Vestcor Inc Has $183,000 Stock Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Vestcor Inc grew its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 853 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 112.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 246 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Price Performance

Shares of WIX stock opened at $168.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 71.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $214.67 and a 200-day moving average of $196.37. Wix.com Ltd. has a one year low of $117.58 and a one year high of $247.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wix.com declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 27th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WIX. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Wix.com from $249.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Wix.com from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wix.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.74.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

