Vestcor Inc Invests $134,000 in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Vestcor Inc bought a new position in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,165,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,238 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,225,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,226,000 after acquiring an additional 220,815 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,998,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,594,000 after acquiring an additional 21,264 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,945,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,771,000 after acquiring an additional 9,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,492,000. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JELD. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on JELD-WEN from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.06.

JELD-WEN Stock Performance

Shares of JELD opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $21.75. The company has a market cap of $530.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.23.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.20). JELD-WEN had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a positive return on equity of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $895.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.82 million. Research analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at JELD-WEN

In other news, Director Steven E. Wynne purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $60,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,280. This represents a 55.56 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 86,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.62 per share, for a total transaction of $487,821.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,389,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,628,478.58. This represents a 0.71 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 525,137 shares of company stock worth $3,719,287 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

